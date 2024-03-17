"Get ready for the PFL 'Bam Bam'" - MMA world dejected over Tai Tuivasa's fourth straight loss against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88

Tai Tuivasa's return to the octagon ended in disappointment as he succumbed to a first-round submission loss against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88.

The heavyweight clash began with a flurry of exchanges. However, after Tybura secured a takedown, the momentum shifted decisively. From a dominant back position, the Polish fighter relentlessly rained down punches on 'Bam Bam', eventually securing a rear-naked choke with less than a minute remaining in the record round.

Expand Tweet

This defeat extends Tuivasa's losing streak to four, with his last win coming way back in February of 2022. The Aussie fan favorite has fallen short against Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, and now Tybura.

MMA fans reacted strongly to Tuivasa's defeat, with many taking to social media, suggesting he venture into alternative promotions like the PFL:

"Get ready for the PFL 'Bam Bam'!"

"Tai should do BKFC or something"

Others suggested the French fighter to focus more on developing his wrestling and grappling skills:

"Tai need to do nothing but wrestle and grapple for the next 6 months"

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to Tai Tuivasa's loss at UFC Vegas 88

Check out Tai Tuivasa submitting to the choke in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

This skid comes after Tuivasa's impressive five-fight win streak that propelled him to UFC stardom. Now, 31-year-old Tuivasa's future trajectory within the organization remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Tybura used this victory to demonstrate his fighting prowess in the division. Following his win, 'Tybur' in his octagon interview had this to say:

"I just want to prove to everybody that I'm still capable of doing good in the tp 10, so right now it's just proving that... I didn't come prepared with any names, because I'm coming out of the loss, so I really want ot focus on this one, I don't have one, but anyone from the top 10 would be great for me." H/t: Sporting News]