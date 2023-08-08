“Get a replacement ready” - Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight announcement met with skepticism, fans question jiu-jitsu star's ability to stay healthy

Dillon Danis hasn't fought in MMA in almost three years, but his name continues to ring out in the community, mainly due to his affiliation with UFC star Conor McGregor.

'El Jefe' is set to make a comeback to combat sports later this year. This time, he will participate in a boxing match against Logan Paul, which is part of the upcoming KSI vs. Tommy Fury event scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, England. Danis tweeted:

"October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing."

The news of the upcoming Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight has been received with skepticism, as fans are raising doubts about the Bellator fighter's capability to maintain his fitness and his history of withdrawing from fights in the past.

"I have a feeling your gonna flake like always."

"Get a replacement ready."

"0% chance Dillon Danis makes it to the fight. Waste of everyone’s time with this 'announcement'."

"Don’t worry he won’t because he wants money😂"

"What are the odds of you pulling out. I'll bet on that."

"I bet the poster will be more entertaining than the actual fight."

"Remember, you’ve actually gotta show up though."

Everything you need to know about the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul will take place on Misfit Boxing's 'Prime Card' PPV event on October 14. The event will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, and will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

As reported by MMA journalist Mike Bohn, the bout is slated for six three-minute rounds and will carry a weight limit of 195 lbs.

The upcoming event marks the return of Paul's return to the squared circle since his eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

On the other hand, Danis has remained absent from the fighting scene since June 2019, when he secured a first-round submission victory over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. Enduring a period of recovery from injuries and an extended break, 'El Jefe' faced disappointment earlier this year when he had to withdraw from a scheduled fight against KSI on the week of the event.