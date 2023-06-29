Diana Belbita is a Romanian fighter who currently competes in the UFC's strawweight division. The 27-year-old, who last beat Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision at UFC 289, recently put her fight-worn bra on sale for $450.

As popular MMA-based Instagram handle @brawlseason posted a video promotion of the unusual item on sale, fans, and users reacted hilariously to the offer. They took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the sale.

One fan hilariously quipped they would consider buying a personal item if it belonged to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, stating:

"Get Volk's cup and I'll buy."

Another fan asked about former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's shorts:

"How much are Whittaker's shorts."

One fan joked about the promotional video and wrote:

"Never seen a highlight reel for a bra."

Another user joked:

"Hold on, let me call my wife first."

One user asked:

"Didn’t somebody buy Valentina’s fight shorts for like 5k."

One fan asked for Derrick Lewis merchandise, writing:

"Need a Derrick Lewis signed boxers."

Another fan joked:

"Ima throw it in the blender when I make my protein shakes."

One fan recalled UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis's iconic post-fight octagon moment when he threw his groin guard and wrote:

"What about 'The Black Beast' cup that he threw."

Screenshots from @brawlseason on Instagram

Diana Belbita thanks UFC featherweight for helping her settle in Canada

UFC strawweight contender Diana Belbita recently opened up about moving to Canada in 2019 to further her professional career. She credited a fellow UFC fighter for extending a helping hand.

'The Warrior Princess' recently claimed her teammate and UFC featherweight contender Kyle Nelson graciously made her feel welcome in the country and helped her settle in. Belbita also mentioned that Nelson guided her through overcoming the language barrier and taught her ways to improve her English speaking skills.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Diana Belbita spoke about her experience of moving to Ontario and getting accustomed to Canada. She stated:

"Kyle Nelson...He was one of the people that helped me the most. Like, Kyle was like my translator for a while. So he was translating from normal English that people speak to my broken English. He tried to explain to me every word using another English word... I'm blessed to have a lot of people around me that they were helping me with everything."

Watch the full interview below

Poll : 0 votes