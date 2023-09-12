“Getting everyone hyped” - Logan Paul and Dillon Danis confirm bold bet ahead of their boxing match, send shockwaves through the internet

We’re now just over a month away from one of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2023, as YouTuber Logan Paul will face off with bitter rival Dillon Danis in a six-round boxing match.

The fight is scheduled to be part of the undercard of an event headlined by Paul’s former rival-turned-business partner KSI facing Tommy Fury, but it already feels like the Danis-Paul bout has stolen all the headlines.

Over the past few weeks, Dillon Danis has made a serious attempt at getting under Logan Paul’s skin by taking shots at his relationship with model Nina Agdal.

Most recently, though, ‘The Maverick’ hit back at Danis by producing a DeepFake video of the grappler apologising for his actions – something that had Danis himself laughing.

Now though, the ante appears to have been upped once again. This time, the two fighters appear to have made a bet of sorts.

In a video posted to Twitter, Danis and Paul are shown agreeing to a wager of sorts. This wager would see Danis act as Paul’s best man if he wins the fight, while if he loses, Paul would receive the entirety of the grappler’s fight purse.

Naturally, this video has got people talking on social media, with most fans becoming even more hyped for the fight.

User @GetMeCash seemed to find the idea of Danis as Paul’s best man hilarious.

“Imagine Nina at the alter and having to look at Dillon in all her wedding photos”

This was a sentiment shared by @NothinButSkillz, @tkgagnon and @combatsbadboys.

“I wouldn’t mind Dillon knocking Logan out to see him at his wedding best man!”

“Can’t wait to see Dillon being the best man at Logan’s wedding”

“The much biger story is that Dillon is going to be Logan’s best man”

User @EstheticsNS seemed cynical on the wager going ahead.

“Just for them to hug it out and ignore the deal after the fight”

This was an opinion shared by @gautamagarwal.

“It happens every fight. But no one gives their purse. It’s just fight talk.”

@ManMadeWRLD seemed behind Paul in terms of picking the fight, while @ProfitMaxi_Crew seemed more focused on the marketing job done on the fight.

“Dillon cried once the cameras cut after this”

“Damn these are good at marketing”

@Jakeisfak3, meanwhile, didn’t seem impressed with either man.

“It feels so embarrassing to watch”

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis – What did Sean Strickland say about the rivals?

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis might’ve become a social media sensation and is well on its way to becoming a major fight, but it isn’t to everyone’s tastes.

One notable character who hasn’t been impressed with the build to the bout is new UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland.

‘Tarzan’ recently hit out at both men during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, labelling both a “cancer on society”.

Listen to Sean Strickland discuss this below.