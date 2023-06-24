"Getting him ready for John Gotti family" - Floyd Mayweather's grandson's slick shadow boxing has the internet in awe

Floyd Mayweather has already got his grandson into boxing, teaching him to shadow box.
'Money' is close to his grandson, whose mother is Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather and whose father is rapper NBA YoungBoy. The pair have had a turbulent relationship, but the boxing legend has stepped in to become the father figure in Kentrell Gaulden Jr.'s life. A recent video of the child had fans in a frenzy.
One user said:
"Kid's already on track for the big time. He's even got that serious game face"
Another took a jab at the running joke of Mayweather not being able to read:
"Rumor has it that he reads on the same level as Floyd already, he truly is a child prodigy."
One user said that they are preparing Kentrell Gaulden Jr. to fight the John Gotti family with whom they have an ongoing feud:
"Getting him ready for John Gotti family"
Another user claimed that Mayweather's grandson could knock out Jake Paul:
"lil bro could easily knock out jake paul"
One user called him "Tank 4.0":
"Lil Dawg, Gonna Be Champion. His granddaddy stamped Tank so he Tank 4.0"
Take a look at some more reactions below:
KSI believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match
British YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has stated that he can knock out the current version of Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. He isn't the first YouTuber to make the bold claim. Logan Paul made a similar statement before he fought Mayweather and was unable to fulfill his promise.
In an episode of SidePlus, KSI said:
"Honestly, I think I'd knock him out. I honestly think I have a great chance at beating him… Mayweather, he's a good fighter, I just think I'll have the timing on him. Obviously in his prime I would have no chance."
Check out the video below:
KSI's optimism may be misplaced. If his recent exhibition matches are any indication, Floyd Mayweather does not seem to have lost much of his speed and reflexes, easily outboxing every opponent he has stepped in the ring with.