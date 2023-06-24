"Getting him ready for John Gotti family" - Floyd Mayweather's grandson's slick shadow boxing has the internet in awe

Floyd Mayweather has already got his grandson into boxing, teaching him to shadow box.

'Money' is close to his grandson, whose mother is Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather and whose father is rapper NBA YoungBoy. The pair have had a turbulent relationship, but the boxing legend has stepped in to become the father figure in Kentrell Gaulden Jr.'s life. A recent video of the child had fans in a frenzy.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Floyd Mayweather grandson (NBA YoungBoy's son) shadow boxing Floyd Mayweather grandson (NBA YoungBoy's son) shadow boxing https://t.co/PwyPVHgHM6

One user said:

"Kid's already on track for the big time. He's even got that serious game face"

Katy Savage (Official) @AbsoluteKaty @DailyLoud Kid's already on track for the big time. He's even got that serious game face @DailyLoud Kid's already on track for the big time. He's even got that serious game face

Another took a jab at the running joke of Mayweather not being able to read:

"Rumor has it that he reads on the same level as Floyd already, he truly is a child prodigy."

Five2Nine @Five2NineGaming @DailyLoud Rumor has it that he reads on the same level as Floyd already, he truly is a child prodigy. @DailyLoud Rumor has it that he reads on the same level as Floyd already, he truly is a child prodigy.

One user said that they are preparing Kentrell Gaulden Jr. to fight the John Gotti family with whom they have an ongoing feud:

"Getting him ready for John Gotti family"

Another user claimed that Mayweather's grandson could knock out Jake Paul:

"lil bro could easily knock out jake paul"

Simon @EFJFNM @DailyLoud lil bro could easily knock out jake paul @DailyLoud lil bro could easily knock out jake paul

One user called him "Tank 4.0":

"Lil Dawg, Gonna Be Champion. His granddaddy stamped Tank so he Tank 4.0"

TheOne @iMar_Vell @DailyLoud Lil Dawg, Gonna Be Champion. His granddaddy stamped Tank so he Tank 4.0 @DailyLoud Lil Dawg, Gonna Be Champion. His granddaddy stamped Tank so he Tank 4.0

Take a look at some more reactions below:

BIG AYO🔰 @47kasz @DailyLoud Prolly preparing to beat his dad in honor of yaya & Floyd @DailyLoud Prolly preparing to beat his dad in honor of yaya & Floyd

canoe.swoosh🔌 @canoeswoosh @DailyLoud He will never live in his fathers shoes. Truly sucks to have a life like that. @DailyLoud He will never live in his fathers shoes. Truly sucks to have a life like that.

KSI believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match

British YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has stated that he can knock out the current version of Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. He isn't the first YouTuber to make the bold claim. Logan Paul made a similar statement before he fought Mayweather and was unable to fulfill his promise.

In an episode of SidePlus, KSI said:

"Honestly, I think I'd knock him out. I honestly think I have a great chance at beating him… Mayweather, he's a good fighter, I just think I'll have the timing on him. Obviously in his prime I would have no chance."

Check out the video below:

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather KSI believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather 👀https://t.co/4lBROjkMyD

KSI's optimism may be misplaced. If his recent exhibition matches are any indication, Floyd Mayweather does not seem to have lost much of his speed and reflexes, easily outboxing every opponent he has stepped in the ring with.

Poll : 0 votes