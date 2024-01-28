"Getting ready to replace Lamar Jackson" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski revisits rugby days playing catch with NFL legend Tom Brady

Alexander Volkanovski showed off his rugby skills as he effortlessly received a pass from NFL legend Tom Brady at the Evening with Tom Brady event in Melbourne earlier this Friday, and fight fans are ecstatic about it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently on a two-stop tour of Australia, while the featherweight kingpin took some time off from his UFC 298 fight camp to attend the function.

After being called up on stage during the event, Volkanovski was asked by 'TB12' to run a route into the crowd to receive a long pass. The UFC star effortlessly secured the long ball thanks to his history of playing semi-professional Rugby.

'The Great' posted footage of the heartwarming interaction on his Instagram, prompting fans to flood his comments section singing praises for him.

When Alexander Volkanovski hinted that rugby is tougher than the NFL

Football and rugby are widely considered two of the most brutal team sports, with their high-impact collisions risking all kinds of injuries for the athletes. However, it seems Alexander Volkanovski believes rugby is a step above the NFL in terms of brutality.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the former UFC pound-for-pound king said:

"I guess all contact sports can be brutal, but it's [rugby] is definitely up there. You know, obviously, NFL and all that, that's is still going to be pretty brutal, but [in rugby] you don't get [pads]... but it always down like you don't get like certain plays, its just non-stop action and just running into brick walls pretty much."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: