Gilbert Burns slams UFC rankings, calls for fellow Brazilian fighter's recognition after fifth straight victory at UFC São Paulo

Gilbert Burns has taken issue with the UFC rankings system. This past Saturday, Brazilian fans of the sport were treated to an event on home soil. While it wasn't a pay-per-view, UFC São Paulo, which—as the name implies—took place in the city of São Paulo, and it was an event to celebrate.

Nearly every Brazilian featured on the main card was victorious. Unfortunately for UFC middleweight Caio Borralho, his dominant unanimous decision win over Abus Magomedov did not earn him a ranking in the middleweight division, which his countryman, Gilbert Burns, feels is unfair.

'Durinho' took to X/Twitter to lambast the UFC rankings, describing it as senseless, given that Borralho is currently 5-0 in the promotion and has scored wins over good opposition:

"The ranking system make no sense my guy @BorralhoCaio is 5-0 beat a lot of tough opponents and is not ranked."

His sentiments are understandable, as Borralho defeated Magomedov, who was once on a three-fight win streak and whose only prior UFC loss came against Sean Strickland, the promotion's middleweight champion.

Gilbert Burns isn't the only fighter who has taken issue with it, as reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently spoke out against Jon Jones' position as the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the sport. He was also critical of the rankings for not rewarding him with the position in the past.

After beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev was beside himself when he learned that the promotion had not promoted him to the number one spot in their rankings, despite his bout with the Australian being billed as a battle for the pound-for-pound number one spot.

What happened to Gilbert Burns in his fight against Belal Muhammad?

Gilbert Burns has not stepped inside the octagon since May 6, when he took on Belal Muhammad in a clash of welterweight elites. The Brazilian headed into the bout with the momentum of a two-fight win streak, including wins over Jorge Masvidal, whom he retired, and Neil Magny, whom he submitted.

Belal Muhammad, on the other hand, was riding a four-fight win streak, having just handed the then-unbeaten Sean Brady his first career loss. At UFC 288, he and 'Durinho' crossed swords, but it was a peculiar contest, as Burns tore his shoulder and sprained his neck during the fight, severely compromising him.

He was in no condition to fight but mounted a valiant effort, ultimately losing via unanimous decision.