Gilberto Galvao "very motivated" in ONE Championship return against Aung La N Sang

'Giba' Gilberto Galvao will battle 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang on January 13. Galvao has been booked for his long-awaited comeback at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

After a few years away from MMA, the Brazilian athlete is looking forward to returning to the ONE circle. In an interview with the organization, Galvao said:

"I am very excited about my return to ONE. It’s going to be really cool to do this fight. I was a little absent, but now I’m back, and I’m very motivated and excited about this opportunity to fight in ONE Championship again."

However, it will not be an easy task to earn a win in his comeback fight. 'Giba' will face former two-division world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang.

Despite the challenge ahead of him, though, the Brazilian athlete is not worried. Galvao is a submission specialist who believes his skills will get the job done. He explained:

"I know I take down better than him, and I have a better ground game than him. Those are my most dangerous weapons."

The two athletes have been booked for a showdown at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Gilberto Galvao is confident against Aung La N Sang

37-year-old athlete Aung La N Sang was once a two-division world champion. Having lost both world titles, he is looking to regain at least one of his lost thrones this year.

Late last year, Aung La recorded a victory over MMA veteran Yushin Okami. However, while he hopes to replicate the performance, Gilberto Galvao is looking to ensure that's where the win streak ends.

The Brazilian fighter explained his confidence going into this match during an interview with ONE, saying:

"Physically, I feel that I am very well prepared. As I said, I had been taking care of my physical condition... I already know his game, and I hope to put on a great fight. I am confident in a victory.”

MMA fans are waiting to see if Gilberto Galvao can turn back the clock and deliver a prime performance in his comeback match. But facing Aung La N Sang is a challenging task for any fighter.

