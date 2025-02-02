"Give Dana a break"- Fans react to Sean Strickland’s candid response about his least favorite race

Sean Strickland has not entered the octagon since last June when he defeated Paulo Costa via split decision at UFC 302. He is set to make his return this weekend as he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title in a rematch of their closely contested clash at UFC 297, which 'Stillknocks' won via split decision to capture the belt.

The No.1-ranked middleweight, who has been known to make controversial statements, recently answered a question regarding his least favorite race, stating:

"My least favorite race, I'm going to get f**king cancelled. The f**king China man. The China man is real bad, you guys. They're infecting you all with f**king TikTok. They're putting their s**tty a** f**king Amazon crap here. I would say the China man is the worst. Worst f**king tourists, too. If you've ever been around a China man, it makes you want to hate them."

Strickland continued:

"Maybe the Indian. The Indian, too, is pretty f**king bad. Every time I got to call customer service... You got to f**king talk to Jack from where the f**k these Indians live. Pretty rough, too, dude. They put you on the customer service f**king loop where you just keep going around and around and around. I'm a multi millionare, why am I f**king haggling over ten bucks, but I find a lot of Indians over the phone so the China man or the Indian."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on his least favorite race below:

Fans shared their reaction to Strickland's remarks. One fan that Dana White needs a break following yet another set of offensive comments from a fighter:

"give dana a break"

Another fan labeled it as a typical answer from the No.1-ranked middleweight:

"Typical Sean Strickland answer"

Another user claimed that Strickland is not ashamed to be racist:

"Sean isn’t ashamed of his racism lmao"

One fan claimed that Bryce Mitchell makes 'Tarzan' look less extreme:

"Bryce Mitchell made him look moderated"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Gilbert Burns claims that Dricus du Plessis will beat Sean Strickland at UFC 312

While Dricus du Plessis was able to pull off a split decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last January, the bout was closely contested, with many claiming that the wrong man got his hand raised. Gilbert Burns recently shared that he believes 'Stillknocks' will win more convincingly in their rematch at UFC 312.

Speaking on his podcast, Show Me The Money, the No.8-ranked welterweight stated:

"Guy has a heart. I'm telling you. I trained with this guy a couple of times. He hits very hard. Good right hand, but then he can grapple and he can do a little bit of everything. He looks sloppy, but the guy, bro, I like DDP a lot. The guy. I think now he beats Sean Strickland legit."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 below:

