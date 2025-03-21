"Give us footage from Zuck's yacht" - Fans react to UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili’s dance video from his first day in Monaco

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared a dance video on a yacht in Monaco, which created a buzz online and garnered reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight title for the first time against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 this past January. In a back-and-forth, entertaining affair, ‘The Machine’ secured a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, the Georgian has been enjoying his time away from the octagon. He was seen attending UFC 313 and later shared pictures with tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg from the event.

The bantamweight champion recently took a trip to Monaco, where he posted a dance video of himself on X.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's video below:

This sparked reactions from MMA fans, who quickly flooded the comment section. One of them praised Dvalishvili, writing:

“My glorious king is good at everything”

Another user speculated that the yacht might belong to Zuckerberg, given their great relationship, and asked for more clips from the trip, commenting:

“Give us footage from Zuck's yacht”

One MMA enthusiast asked about Dvalishvili's potential appearance in a music video, writing:

“When that music video u gonna be in dropping need to see it”

Another X user added:

“He doesn't even have to train to beat up O'Malley again.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X]

It is rumored that Dvalishvili is set to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 316. However, no official announcement has been made as of this writing.

Cory Sandhagen shares his thoughts on a potential rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Cory Sandhagen was asked about his thoughts on Sean O'Malley likely getting a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. Sandhagen emphasized that O’Malley’s popularity may play a significant role in securing a potential rematch with Dvalishvili and expressed his admiration for the former bantamweight champion, saying:

''I’m not surprised – we all know why. O’Malley has a really big following. That’s the reason... There’s a lot of things that go into the sport, and being more famous than other people is one of them. Sean O’Malley has that leverage over everybody, and good on him. He worked really hard in order to gain that, so I’m not going to hate on him for it. But that’s definitely why.”

Check out Cory Sandhagen’s comments below (5:19):

UFC CEO Dana White also hinted in a press conference that it’s likely O’Malley will face Dvalishvili in a rematch.

