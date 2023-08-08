“Give my wife a kid” - Canelo Alvarez gets started after man screams unusual request from the crowd, fans react

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the Mexican boxing superstar was in the middle of a press meet when some rather hilarious comments from a fan caught his attention.

Canelo was posing for some pictures with his belts, at which point a fan screamed at him and said:

"Canelo! Give my wife a kid! I'll take care of him."

Canelo Alvarez clearly took note, and turned around beaming. He had a big smile on his face and looked clearly amused at the comment.

Check out the post here:

Canelo wasn't the only one who saw the funny side of things. Fans took the opportunity to flood Instagram with comments, reacting to the hilarious interaction.

User @rj_malloy said:

"He had to get a quick look to see what his wife looked like 😂"

@henriq.gama added:

"He was like: ‘This boxing thing is finally paying off’😃"

Users seemed to be in agreement. @idc_but_its_cool also added:

"He was so happy to hear those words"

@mr.mc_lysol further played into the situation, saying:

"Smart man smart man. See he trynna raise a next boxing prodigy and make bank off him, kinda fucked but I respect for even having the balls to try"

@nino_popa added:

"He turned back quick. 😂"

@daniellar101 added:

"Bro was flabbergasted from that💀😭"

Check out some of the comments here:

Fans react to the interaction between Canelo Alvarez and another fan

Canelo Alvarez hard at work preparing for Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez took to Instagram to announce his next fight. It was announced that he will be facing Jermell Charlo on September 30th. The bout will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo's undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line, and Charlo will be moving up two weight classes in an attempt to defeat Alvarez, who is arguably boxing's biggest superstar today.

Journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to share some training footage. He tweeted:

"Canelo Alvarez in the gym today, training for Jermell Charlo on Sept 30th…"

Canelo will be defending his undisputed title, as well as his position as boxing's biggest superstar. With an impressive performance, he can most definitely secure pole position in the pound-for-pound rankings, although Crawford's recent performance against Spence is sure to give Canelo some stern competition.