"Gives me transformers vibes" - UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura poster draws mixed reactions from fans

The highly anticipated UFC London event is on the horizon, as the official poster has been unveiled. Set to take place on July 22, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, this Fight Night extravaganza will feature a main event showdown between heavyweight juggernauts, No-5 ranked Tom Aspinall and No-10 ranked Marcin Tybura.

The forthcoming UFC London event is significant since it is the UFC's second visit to the United Kingdom in 2023. In a previous March event, Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight championship against Kamaru Usman in a spectacular showdown at UFC 286.

As anticipation builds for the forthcoming event, the recently unveiled official poster has evoked a range of reactions from fans. The poster has sparked a mix of excitement, curiosity, and discussion among MMA enthusiasts:

Twitter user @AppleManMMA_ believes the poster lacks creativity:

"Sh*t/10, like all of them. It's two guys looking at each other, like always."

Another user @joefrombayonne shared the same feeling:

"plain and boring."

@MMAColin approves of the poster:

"I like it 🔥"

Twitter user @iloveryanpoles says the poster is better than the bout card:

"Poster better than the card."

@AverageP3rs0n expressed similar sentiments:

"8/10 Way better than the card tbh"

@CosmicsStuff notices a parallel between Transformers and UFC London poster:

"idk why it gives me transformers vibes, solid 8 tbh"

The UFC London fight card (as of June 22, 2023)

Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Women's flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight)

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad (Women's bantamweight)

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil (strawweight)

