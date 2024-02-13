“Glad I got the stoppage and shut him up” - Jonathan Haggerty pleased to silence Fabricio Andrade for good

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty had enough of the mental games of Brazilian Fabricio Andrade and was glad he got to silence ‘Wonder Boy’ in their last fight.

‘The General’ met MMA king Andrade in an all-champion clash back in November for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title. He went on to knock out his opponent in the second round of their title clash to become a two-sport champion.

Haggerty admitted that his showdown with Andrade was as much a mental game, as it was about striking inside the ring, which got into his nerves. He, however, was happy that he had got to have the last laugh with the KO victory.

The Orpington, England native, told ONE Championship in an interview:

“That's probably the first fight I've had sort of a mental fight with it as well. Building it myself as well along the way, so I'm just glad I got the stoppage and shut him up really.”

But despite what he had to endure in the Andrade fight, Jonathan Haggerty said he is still open to touch gloves with the fighter from Fortaleza, Brazil, again, possibly in MMA where he looks to strip him of his world title.

Before that happens, though, Haggerty will first defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Challenging him is the third-ranked contender in the division: Felipe Lobo, who is a compatriot and teammate of Andrade at Tiger Muay Thai.

The fight will be the first defense of Haggerty of his Muay Thai championship belt after becoming the world champion in April last year.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade continues to play mind games with Jonathan Haggerty

While their fight was three months ago, Fabricio Andrade continues to play mind games with Jonathan Haggerty. This time he is making ‘The General’ think heading into his showdown with Brazilian Felipe Lobo later this week.

In the lead-up to the title clash, Andrade chose to chime in and suggest that while Haggerty is currently king of the division, Lobo can easily cut his reign short.

In the lead-up to the title clash, Andrade chose to chime in and suggest that while Haggerty is currently king of the division, Lobo can easily cut his reign short.

‘Wonder Boy’ told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I think if he gets too confident going forward, I think Lobo can find the opening and knock him out and he got a lot of power, you know, he's a big bantamweight. He's very strong physically so he got a lot of power -- he can knock somebody out for sure.”

Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Andrade in their all-champion clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title last time around.