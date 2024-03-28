"Go back to the therapist" - Fans react as Sean Strickland takes another shot at LGBTQ+ community after Florida visit

Sean Strickland took shots at the LGBTQ+ community again following his latest visit to Florida. The former UFC middleweight champion praised Floridians as "normal people" and warned his social media followers against drinking the water on the West Coast with a transphobic quip.

It's no secret that 'Tarzan' is among the most outspoken fighters in the mixed martial arts world and is known for his unfiltered takes on sensitive social issues. Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time Strickland has targeted the LGBTQ+ community and has stirred up controversy with his anti-gay rants on social media.

In the past, Strickland has linked homosexuality to mental illness and slandered those who openly accepted their gay sons. After his latest visit to Florida, Strickland once again took to social media and took some shots at the trans community. He wrote:

"I went to Florida for a few days, real normal people. I'm convinced they're turning the frogs gay on the West Coast... Don't drink the water or you might wake up wanting to cut your balls off dye your hair pink and call yourself Jessica."

Expand Tweet

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Strickland's message. One fan wrote:

"Sean Strickland gonna be on the next Florida man update."

Another fan wrote:

"Go back to the therapist, Sean."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @SStricklandMMA on X

Sean Strickland sounds off on "liberals" while controversially calling for a "civil war" in America

Sean Strickland recently addressed the political divide in America and controversially suggested that the country must undergo another civil war to save itself from getting taken over by liberal ideologies.

Strickland recently took to social media to blast those who slandered Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States of America, for his role in the ethnic cleansing of native Americans and indigenous peoples. According to Strickland, such "liberals" had no right to complain about Jackson while enjoying the benefits of being American.

In a recent post on X, the former UFC middleweight champion wrote:

"Liberals - 'I'm a self-hating American, Andrew Jackson is bad' ... He fought the Indians, he fought Spain... I hate myself and America but still live here and benefit from what he did for America' God I f**king hate liberals... Civil War it's a must."

Expand Tweet