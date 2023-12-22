"Goat with Goat" - Khabib Nurmagomedov and Novak Djokovic's linkup unites Tennis and MMA fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest retirement journey has led him to meet another sports legend, and fans are in awe of the 'GOAT' collaboration.

Nurmagomedov, 35, has enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle since leaving the octagon while documenting most of his journeys on social media. Most recently, the former lightweight shared with his fans a post alongside Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

The former UFC champion was joined in the post by many other members of the Eagles MMA team, including cousins Umar Nurmagomedov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

With the location set to the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai, the Dagestani called Novak Djokovic the 'GOAT' in the caption, causing many fans to agree with him in the comments. Similarly, many fans also referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as the 'GOAT' of MMA.

One fan coined the moment, writing:

"Goat with Goat 🔥🔥🐐🐐"

Fan comment under Khabib Nurmagomedov's post [via @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Among the many fan reactions, some fighters were appreciative of the post as well. Belal Muhammad and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were among the handful of athletes who showed support for the two legends.

Jedrzejczyk commented:

"Two legends 👏👏"

Other fans who enjoyed the cross-sport collaboration wrote:

"2 of the greatest in their field of sports and great human beings as well."

"The two greatest of all time!!!"

"Khabib knows 🐐"

"Goat of Tennis and Goat of MMA"

Check out fan reactions to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Nurmagomedov's post with Novak Djokovic [via @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov still with Eagles MMA?

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov left his gloves in the octagon after submitting Justin Gaethje, many fans have wondered if the lightweight would ever return to the sport. However, the former champion has confirmed his retirement multiple times and has even announced a departure from coaching his former teammates to leave the sport completely.

Despite claiming to be done with the sport, Nurmagomedov still occasionally appears to be training with the Eagles MMA team, along with frequent social media posts with current fighters at his side. Islam Makhachev recently claimed on Instagram that he believed his close friend could come out of retirement in 2023 and retain his elite skillset.

Makhachev claims that even in retirement, Nurmagomedov remains disciplined and has 'never missed a workout.'

Though at just 35 years old, Nurmagomedov does appear to have put fighting in his past to allow for more time spent with his family. The former fighter remains close with his former teammates and friends but continues to be adamant that his coaching and cornering days are also over.

