"GOD. DAMN." - Fans react to ex-UFC star Robelis Despaigne secure lightening-fast eight-second KO victory at Karate Combat 53

Robelis Despaigne secured another spectacular victory in Karate Combat, adding to his win streak and list of impressive performances in professional full-contact karate. Fight fans subsequently chimed in on it, with some even calling for his return to the UFC.

Cuba's Despaigne clinched an Olympic bronze medal in the 80-kilogram-plus category in the striking-centric martial art of Taekwondo back in 2012. He's beheld as a highly skilled striker, particularly deft in Taekwondo, who boasts thunderous KO power alongside his technical proficiency.

Following his release from the UFC late last year, Despaigne signed with Karate Combat. He debuted in the sport in December under the KC banner and has racked up three stunning stoppage wins -- one each in December 2024, January 2025, and February 2025.

His latest win witnessed him knock Roggers Souza out in just eight seconds at Karate Combat 53 (Feb. 28, 2025). Footage of the lightning-fast KC 53 knockout has set the combat sports community abuzz.

Watch Despaigne's latest KO win below:

Check out an X post featuring the aforementioned KO and Despaigne's other Karate Combat knockouts below:

Fans weighed in on Despaigne's incredible victory, with many seemingly in awe of his extraordinary striking skills and fearsome knockout power. One X user wrote:

"Crazzyyy"

Another fan hailed his performance and noted:

"Flawless victory"

A few others questioned the level of opposition he's facing in Karate Combat and implied that he ought to face far more skilled opponents than he's lately been facing. One observer opined he should re-enter the UFC:

"bro just send him back to the ufc atp, this is getting ridiculous"

A commenter similarly suggested:

"This silly He needs to fight some talent clearly"

Some questioned whether the strike(s) he landed were illegal shots, as they allegedly hit the back of Souza's head. Alternatively, a netizen appeared to allude to the terrifying nature of the stoppage, posting:

"GOD. DAMN."

Check out screenshots of a few more reactions below:

Taekwondo savant Robelis Despaigne's UFC run, GFL signing

Robelis Despaigne made his UFC debut at UFC 299 in March 2024 and secured an 18-second TKO victory against Josh Parisian. Per the UFC, the towering combatant's win was the second-fastest finish by a debuting heavyweight in modern UFC history.

However, Despaigne went winless in the rest of his UFC run. He competed in three UFC fights overall. His final two saw him lose on the judges' scorecards against Waldo Cortes-Acosta in May 2024 and Austen Lane in October 2024.

Despaigne was released by the UFC after his October 2024 defeat, with many attributing the departure to the striking great's purported lack of grappling skills, particularly his underwhelming takedown defense. 'The Big Boy' later competed in Karate Combat and signed with the Global Fight League (GFL). He was drafted to Team Miami in the GFL.

Furthermore, the 6'7" heavyweight recounted having accomplished his dream of competing in the UFC. The 36-year-old Cuban highlighted that he loves Karate Combat and would like to become a champion there. Nevertheless, Despaigne (5-2 MMA, 3-0 Karate Combat) emphasized that he aims to resume his MMA career soon, hinting at a run in the GFL.

