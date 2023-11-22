“God's got plans for her future” – Sage Northcutt keen to lend a helping hand to Angela Lee with Fightstory

Lightweight standout ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt was moved by the story of Angela Lee and her emotional retirement from the sport at ONE Fight Night 14.

Lee, who reigned as ONE Championship’s first and only atomweight world champion for nearly a decade, laid down her title and walked away from mixed martial arts on September 29, less than a year removed from the tragic passing of her sister and MMA prospect Victoria Lee.

‘Unstoppable’ decided to hang up her four-ounce gloves to focus her efforts on Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to sharing the stories of fighters from all walks of life.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt shared his thoughts on Lee’s story and expressed an interest in collaborating with the six-time ONE world champion:

“I don't know any way that I'm able to physically help Angela Lee out with what she's going through, what she's doing, but you know if we ever do collaborate in the future I think that'd be something great and all I can say is that you know the stuff that she's gone through, her sister and stuff, that I heard her talking about and when she announced her retirement that's a lot of heavy stuff,” Northcutt said.

Sage Northcutt believes there is a plan for Angela Lee

Adding to his comments, Sage Northcutt believes there is a plan for Angela Lee and offered a word of advice if she ever needs a pillar of support to lean on.

“All I can say is that she got to stay strong I know that God's got plans for her future and you know Jesus Christ has her back so that's just someone that she can lean on, and if she's ever feeling tough times, that's why I kind of lean towards Jesus Christ.”

As for Northcutt himself, the Katy, Texas native is coming off a big win in his return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10, scoring a 39-second heel hook submission over former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt’s next matchup is yet to be announced, but ‘Super’ has his sights set on a long-awaited scrap with Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

Is Northcutt vs. Aoki the fight to make? Let us know in the comments section below.