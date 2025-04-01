"Going the Erceg's route sadly" - Fans react after explosive fighter whose run in promotion was halted by Dustin Poirier has fight booked for UFC 315

Dustin Poirier last entered the octagon in June. He challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302 and suffered a fifth-round submission loss. He earned the title opportunity after snapping Benoit Saint Denis' five-fight win streak with a second-round knockout at UFC 299.

While 'God of War' had plenty of momentum heading into the bout, he suffered his second consecutive loss in his return to the octagon, losing to Renato Moicano via second-round TKO. The No.13-ranked lightweight is reportedly set to return against Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in May.

Championship Rounds shared the news on X on Monday, posting:

"🚨 Benoit Saint-Denis will fight Joel Alvarez at #UFC315 on May 10th in Montreal, Canada [Canadian flag] (per @KOlmeneroMMA ) #UFC #MMA"

Fans shared their reaction to the announcement.

@HosamMuzammil97 claimed that Saint Denis is on the same route as Steve Erceg, who recently suffered his third consecutive loss:

"BSD going the Erceg's route sadly"

@T_A_MMA compared Alvarez to Moicano:

""You lost to Moicano? Here's Moicano 2.0 in his prime""

@I_AM_SATURDAY believes the fight won't go the distance:

"“Excuse me, Cesar’s Palace? Yes, I’d like to place my house on an Under 2.5 Rounds.”"

@JonesSticky hopes to wager on Alvarez as an underdog:

"Bro Joel could take this, give me him at + money and it’s a wrap"

Michael Chandler claims he is friends with Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has made it clear that he is not a fan of Michael Chandler, labeling his former opponent as a dirty fighter. 'Iron' recently weighed in on his relationship with 'The Diamond', stating:

"We are friends. He just hasn't admitted it yet. He doesn't know it yet. We're friends... I wish him nothing but the best if this is his last fight. If his next fight is his last, I wish him well. No matter what, I'll be there. I hope it's in New Orleans for his sake. I'll be there to pay my respects. Maybe when he lays the gloves down, he can finally be like, 'okay, we're not competing with each other. We can do some charity work together'."

Chandler added that the two can do a reality show or podcast with one another. Poirier defeated 'Iron' via third-round submission when the two clashed at UFC 281.

