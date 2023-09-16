"Going to be fun when he sees this" - Former Manchester United soccer player calls Conor McGregor a "busted flush," fans react

Conor McGregor is no longer the combat sports star that he used to be, according to former Manchester United player Alan Brazil.

Brazil, a former Scottish international, plied his trade as a forward in the Football League First Division (now called the Premier League) for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the 1980s.

Brazil has hosted his own talk show on talkSPORT since the turn of the century. In a recent episode alongside Laura Woods, Brazil commented on McGregor's mixed martial arts career.

He said:

“Conor’s a busted flush. He’s a busted flush. [Woods: You don’t think he’ll ever get the hunger to come back?] No, no, no. [Woods: It would be incredible but he’s been through it all and his name is in the news for all of the wrong reasons now, it seems like] Exactly, he’s a busted flush. Sorry, Conor, once upon a time you were great. Forget him.”

Check out his comments below:

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Brazil's comments with some expressing their excitement for a potential retort from Conor McGregor.

"This is going to be fun when conor sees this."

"Just waiting for the incoming @TheNotoriousMMA voice notes…."

Some fans agreed with Brazil's opinion on 'The Notorious' while others disputed it.

"He does not have anything in his tank anymore"

"He doesn't have that "hunger" that made him great in that ring."

"Why ask someone with no idea about a sport his opinion? If he really knows anything get him to tell us who should get the next UFC bantamweight title fight ?"

"He was suspended because of a leg break and has a fight lined up but hey let’s listen to the typical talksport pundit who knows very little about anything"

When is Conor McGregor's next fight?

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021 after two consecutive losses to UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier. A leg injury in the second defeat kept McGregor on the sidelines for an extended period.

McGregor made his second appearance on 'The Ultimate Fighter's' latest edition which aired this year, as a coach against lightweight fighter Michael Chandler's team. Chandler and the Irishman were slated to fight after the conclusion of the show in the former lightweight champion's much-awaited return to action.

However, a delay over his clearance from the United States Anti-Doping Agency has led to no further news on that front. Conor McGregor himself has expressed his eagerness to fight toward the end of the year.

There is still no confirmation from the UFC on whether Conor McGregor will fight this year or make his return to the octagon next year.