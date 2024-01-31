“Going for the stoppage” – Jonathan Haggerty promises to "up the heat" and finish Felipe Lobo inside the distance

Moving up to the bantamweight division has brought a whole new level of success and confidence to two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The British striker ended 2023 on top of the world following the best year of his career, which delivered some unforgettable performances.

Haggerty now looks to keep that momentum as he approaches his first contest of 2024 and the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

At ONE Fight Night 19, it’ll be ‘The General’ versus Felipe Lobo in the main event inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Haggerty is confident that he has both the technique and power to not only keep hold of his world title but put the challenger away inside the distance.

He told the South China Morning Post that he intends to continue dialling the intensity up on his opponent round-by-round to see when he finally breaks:

“I'm definitely going for the stoppage like always. I feel like round two, round three, up the heat every round and see how he copes with it, you know, and yeah just see how he copes.”

Watch the full interview below:

There is history between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

Compared to his two world championship contests in 2023, this matchup brings an added narrative to the fight for Jonathan Haggerty.

Brazil’s Felipe Lobo has made it very clear what he thinks of the Brit and his title reign ever since Haggerty made it to the top of the division. A potential fight between them only became more intense following Haggerty’s decisive victory over Lobo’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade.

After exchanging words in the middle of the ring, the time for talking will be over on February 16 when they finally come face-to-face inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on February 16.