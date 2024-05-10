"Gonna be a good fight against a great opponent" - Jarred Brooks teases possible return to the Circle 'in the next three months'

The former ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has been left in a unique position following recent events.

During his initial run to the title, 'The Monkey God' beat several top contenders before defeating Joshua Pacio back at ONE 164 to become the champion.

Their recent rematch at ONE 166: Qatar this past March ended in incredibly unfortunate circumstances after Brooks was disqualified for unintentionally spiking Pacio, which forced him to lose his title in the process.

A trilogy fight between them was seemingly on the cards until 'The Passion' suffered a substantial injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Jarred Brooks, however, doesn't plan on waiting around and he already has a date and opponent in mind for what could be an interim strawweight title.

He told Nick Atkin on the ONE on SK podcast that he's coming to remind everyone who the champ is in this division:

"You're gonna see me very soon, man. I can say it's going to be in the next three months, so get prepared man, it's gonna be a good fight against a great opponent. Yeah, he's beat a lot of people in the division and I think that he deserves a shot against me - the real champ."

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks is back on the war path

ONE 166: Qatar was obviously a difficult moment for Jarred Brooks who believes that he was unfairly disqualified as the spike wasn't intentional.

He also clearly felt a lot of sympathy for Joshua Pacio despite their rivalry after watching his opponent recover from such a devastating impact.

However, Brooks is now back firing on all cylinders with redemption on his mind and a point to prove.

He wants the belt back and whilst he can't get it from Pacio until the champion is fully fit again, that won't stop 'The Monkey God' from making sure that everyone knows that he is here to stay whether he has the belt or not.