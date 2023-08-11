"Gonna pin gourmet Chen Chen" - Paulo Costa taking a heavyweight down with ease has fans in awe

Paulo Costa (14-2) and Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) will be squaring off against each other at UFC 294 Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21. The Brazilian star will return to action after his decision win over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Borrachinna" recently posted a clip to show his counter to Chimaev's wrestling and offered some strong words:

I’m A F**KING unbelievable BEAST! 🧃Paulo F**king god Costa taking HW down is the beautiful thing u gonna see today mtfk!🙌👍

In the clip from Costa, he double-legged an opponent, whom he claimed to be a heavyweight.

Some MMA fans gave their approval of Costa's grappling skills, while some questioned his tactics.

[via @BorrachinhaMMA on X]

Costa and Chimaev have been on each other's radar for quite a long time. Both athletes openly expressed interest in facing each other. UFC had previously booked Costa against Ikram Aliskerov, but that fight fell through.

Chimaev last competed inside the octagon in September 2022 against Kevin Holland at UFC 279. The Swede won the contest via a first-round D'arce choke.

Paulo Costa reveals huge future plans

It appears Paulo Costa has a clear roadmap to his fighting career after the fight against Chimaev. The former middleweight title challenger shared another tweet and announced:

"After finish that Gourmet chenchen fraud I gonna take the ufc belt and move definitely to 2 big star boxing matches. and after boxing I gonna star collab with Elon musk . Is already pre accorded"

The Brazilian often uses a striking route to get his wins inside the octagon. So, perhaps his stepping inside a boxing ring wouldn't be the worst idea. Many UFC fighters have already transitioned to boxing - Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley the list goes on.

However, before his potential boxing fights and Elon Musk collaborations, Costa has a tough opponent in Chimaev to get past.