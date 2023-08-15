“Gonna shock the world” - Francis Ngannou's training video with boxing legend Mike Tyson fuels fan belief in upset victory over Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is gearing up for a colossal challenge as he prepares to step into the boxing ring to challenge Tyson Fury on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. This eagerly anticipated bout marks his debut in the world of professional boxing and his return to action since parting ways with the UFC earlier this year in January.

In preparation for the upcoming bout, the Cameroonian is teaming up with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. The collaboration between Francis Ngannou and Tyson was unveiled in conjunction with Saudi Arabia event organizers.

According to many, Mike Tyson's expertise will be pivotal in assisting 'The Predator' to refine his techniques as he transitions from competing inside the octagon to the squared circle.

Amidst mounting anticipation and growing speculation over whether Ngannou's famed knockout power will effectively transition to the boxing ring, the former UFC heavyweight champion unveiled a training video on social media, which has further heightened expectations among fans.

"He's gonna shock the world."

"He’s gonna shock the world."

Another fan wrote:

"Francis Ngannou is on the right track to defeating Fury, he's been trained by arguably the greatest fighter the world has ever seen Mike Tyson."

Yet another fan wrote:

"I'm loving this, can't wait for the world to be shocked. Keep grinding."

Fan reactions:

[via: @francis_ngannou on Twitter]

Tom Aspinall believes Francis Ngannou will be a bigger challenge to Tyson Fury than Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall has provided intriguing insights in the lead-up to the blockbuster clash between WBC boxing champion Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aspinall, who will be assisting Fury in his preparation for the bout, believes that Ngannou's distinct approach could pose a unique challenge for the 'The Gypsy King'.

Aspinall acknowledged that traditional boxers tend to employ similar patterns, adhering to standard boxing combinations. According to Aspinall, Ngannou's unconventional strategy, characterized by his formidable punching power, could potentially catch Fury off-guard. The 30-year-old weighed in on the upcoming clash in a recent episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast, stating:

“When you throw somebody in like a Deontay Wilder, like Francis Ngannou, who’s throwing looping shots and uppercuts and doing all kinds of unorthodox stuff, the boxers aren’t as used to it as they would like. For example, if Tyson Fury boxed Anthony Joshua, it would be the easiest fight ever for him. Easiest fight ever, because he’s so basic."

Catch Aspinall's comments below (20:20):