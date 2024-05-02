"Gonna try everything to get the win" - Natalia Diachkova leaving no stone unturned in world title bid vs. Smilla Sundell

Natalia Diachkova will do everything she can to make sure she walks out of ONE Fight Night 22 as the newly crowned ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Russian knockout specialist collides against divisional queen Smilla Sundell in the main event of the bill, which broadcasts live from the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 3.

'Karelian Lynx' has looked unstoppable with each passing fight inside the ONE Championship ring, and she vows to leave it all on the line to ensure her first world title matchup shares a similar plot as her past appearances.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Natalia Diachkova offered:

"I'm gonna come and fight, and I'm gonna do my best. I'm gonna try everything to get the win."

Since joining the ranks of the organization, the 29-year-old has displayed a perfect plan of speed, aggression, and knockout power against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, Hannah Brady, and Chellina Chirino.

Those three attributes have massively helped the Team Mehdi Zatout star finish three of her fights inside the opening stanza. And she hopes it'll prove to be another pivotal aspect of her game when she takes on Smilla Sundell inside the Thai capital this week.

Anatoly Malykhin backs Natalia Diachkova for world title success at ONE Fight Night 22

Per MMA's first three-division world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, ONE Fight Night 22 will end with a Natalia Diachkova world title win.

'Sladkiy' has followed the Russian striker's journey closely since her promotional bow in April last year, and the Golden Team megastar expects her to carry on her positive run against Sundell inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this Friday.

Speaking to ONE, Malykhin said:

"If Diachkova is able to go through all these issues [any negative impact from her training] and come out in her best shape, then, of course, she will be able to win the belt."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.