“Good luck doing that to me” - Jarred Brooks wasn't too impressed with Mansur Malachiev

Jarred Brooks sent a warning to Mansur Malachiev after the latter’s win at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, Malachiev made a statement in his ONE Championship debut by submitting Jeremy Miado in the first round. The undefeated Russian proved he’s a legitimate title contender in the strawweight MMA division, which caught the attention of the reigning world champion.

Jarred Brooks posted a reaction video on Instagram after Malachiev’s win and had this to say:

“Notice that this man didn’t even say my name. He just said the champion. Yeah, you best know, Mansur. On a personal note, I wasn’t impressed by your performance. Going into Miado, you just went straight for his Achilles heel, everyone has beat him that way. You didn’t show diversity, you just tried to take him down the whole time. Good luck doing that to me if you do face me and keep on working.”

Jarred Brooks last fought in December 2022, defeating Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision to become the ONE strawweight world champion. During Mansur Malachiev’s post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 11, Mitch Chilson accidentally revealed that Brooks and Pacio will rematch later this year.

In the meantime, Malachiev will likely find himself in a number-one contender matchup. The 31-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 11-0, with a grappling base that could give anyone in the division trouble.

For those that missed Malachiev’s win against Jeremy Miado, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, featuring two world championship bouts, can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

