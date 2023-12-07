“Good power and good speed” – Jo Nattawut lists his advantages over Luke Lessei ahead of ONE Fight Night 17 war

At ONE Fight Night 17, Jo Nattawut will return to the Circle for his second contest of the year under the ONE Championship banner.

The 34-year old veteran will welcome Luke Lessei to the promotion on December 8 in one of the marquee match-ups for the final Fight Night card of the year.

When it comes to experience inside the Circle, there couldn’t be a bigger gap than the debutant taking on a guy like “Smokin’” Jo who has shared the stage with some of the very best in the world.

Nattawut spoke about the advantages that he believes will work in his favour on fight night and the value of experience during an interview with CountFilmsTV:

“I have good power and good speed yeah. I would also say experience, I have more experience. But, you know, when you get in the ring, experience sometimes doesn't mean anything, for me maybe yes, but not always.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jo Nattawut is the known quantity coming into this match-up at ONE Fight Night 17

Through his fights with the likes of Tawanchai, Chingiz Allazov and Giorgio Petrosyan, fans know what to expect from Jo Nattawut at this stage in his career.

The Thai veteran of the Circle is no stranger to competing in big high-profile match-ups that draw a spotlight onto both men.

This, however, will be a new experience for America’s Luke Lessei who steps into the promotion for his debut on December 8.

There’s no denying that a win over “Smokin’” Jo would certainly establish Lessei’s name in the promotion off the back of just one win.

That being said, that is a task far easier said than done given the credibility that his opponent brings to the table.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.