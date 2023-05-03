Gordon Ryan and fans are roasting Dillon Danis for trying to troll KSI again.

Earlier this year, Danis was supposed to silence the doubters and fight for the first time in over three and a half years. ‘El Jefe’ had been scheduled to fight famous YouTuber KSI for several months before the former Bellator fighter pulled out of the boxing match for undisclosed reasons.

Several months after the canceled bout, Danis re-posted a video of him knocking off KSI’s hat at a faceoff, with the Instagram caption saying:

“collateral headshot 🎯”

Legendary jiu-jitsu competitor Gordon Ryan, along with fans, were shocked that Danis would troll KSI after withdrawing from their fight. The Instagram comment section was filled with insults, including some saying:

“Only thing you miss is the adcc podium every time you compete” - Gordon Ryan

“says the guy who ran from jj 😭”

“You flexing a fight u backed out of?”

“U backed out the fight brah”

“You dropped the bag on that though didn’t ya dip sh*t 🤡”

“This is the fakest guy I have seen on the internet”

“You backed out of the fight chump”

“this guy really wants to be relevant so bad bruh.. I’d hate to be THAT insecure”

“Bro just let it go you fumbled the bag”

“Bro literally no one thinks you’re cool”

KSI managed to find a late-notice replacement opponent, leading to a knockout win against FaZe Temperr. The famous YouTuber continues his boxing journey with a fight against Joe Fournier on May 13th. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis is yet to compete again but has returned to social media to troll more fighters.

Dillon Danis offers to retire from combat sports if he can’t submit Nate Diaz in under a minute

Dillon Danis has been known to call out fighters and make promises he may not fulfill. One of Danis’ recent targets was Nate Diaz, who is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5th. ‘El Jefe’ called out the Stockton native on Twitter by saying:

“i challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match if i don’t submit him in under a minute. i will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each.”

Dillon Danis started his professional MMA career with back-to-back first-round submissions in Bellator. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old hasn’t fought since June 2019, leaving fans wondering if he will ever fight again.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis i challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match if i don't submit him in under a minute. i will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each.

