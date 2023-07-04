“Got dark real quick” - UFC star Michael Bisping falls prey to racist ‘Khilalb Lacks’ request during live show, fans react

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping dedicates his time to cultivating his social media presence.

Through engaging podcasts and MMA-related videos, 'The Count' seeks to expand his online reach and connect with fans worldwide. Bisping regularly conducts YouTube live streams, offering fans the opportunity to engage with him directly.

In a recent live stream, the UFC Hall-of-Famer found himself subjected to a distressing incident involving a fan's message that turned out to be racist. The message, disguised as a seemingly harmless play on words with the name 'Khilalb Lacks,' highlights the unfortunate reality that Bisping has been a recurrent target of wordplay and insensitive remarks from some of his followers.

This is not an uncommon event for Michael Bisping, who has regularly been the target of internet trolls who, often innocently, coax him into accidentally using racist and derogatory language.

The video has generated a range of responses from fans, with some taking the opportunity to poke fun at the UFC veteran for consistently becoming a target of online trolls.

One fan wrote:

"They keep doin this to my boi dawg."

Another fan remarked:

"He's like anchorman, he'll just read whatever appears on the screen."

While one fan stated:

"Why is it always black jokes?"

Another fan pointed out Michael Bisping's blunder:

"Lmao Bisping always falls for it."

One user stated:

"Got dark real quick."

Credits: @jiujitard on Instagram

Michael Bisping takes aim at Elon Musk with a snarky four-word tweet

Amidst an ongoing Twitter controversy, Michael Bisping called out Elon Musk.

Musk recently sent shockwaves through the Twitterverse by implementing a restrictive measure that limits the number of tweets users can view per day. Once users reach their designated limit, they are left unable to access new tweets until the following day. While the 52-year-old billionaire attempted to justify this new policy.

Elon Musk @elonmusk To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day

After engaging in lengthy explanations regarding the controversial decision, The Twitter CEO abruptly changed his focus and shared a picture of space, accompanied by the caption "So much space."

'The Count' chimed in with a comment that encapsulated his perspective on the situation:

"Just not on twitter."

