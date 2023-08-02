“Got that DAWG in him” - Jarred Brooks grapples with pitbull ahead of Mikey Musumeci showdown

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has long sought the help of his canine friend to prepare him for a wrestling battle - and this time it’s no different.

The Michigan-bred fighter is losing the 4oz gloves this Friday to fight ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand in U.S. primetime.

With such a high-stakes battle ahead of him, Brooks is drawing some good energy from his pet pitbull to recalibrate his emotions and fine-tune his physicality before the ultimate showdown.

ONE Championship shared footage of their wholesome training session on Instagram with the caption:

“Got that DAWG in him 😤 Can strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks claim another throne when he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission World Title on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 👑 @the_monkeygod.”

‘The Monkey God’ plans to shock the BJJ world with his return to the mats.

Although he would have liked more than three weeks to prepare for Musumeci, Brooks is still confident he could be the first guy with a wrestling and MMA background to put an end to his rival’s hype train.

But even more than that, beating one of the greatest submission artists of this generation in that short amount of time could add prestige to his name once and for all.

Mikey Musumeci’s overall grappling career consists of 60 wins overall and five losses, not including the four straight wins he has in ONE Championship over the likes of IBJJF world champions Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa.

So, an upset victory for Jarred Brooks could definitely elevate his status as a legitimate grappler, especially against someone who has won world titles at every belt level.

Can he pull it off? Find out this Friday, August 4, live and free on Amazon Prime Video.