"Gotta be the most insecure grown man" - When Sean Strickland comparing top journalist to Star Wars' Watto earned fans' wrath

Back in early 2023, Sean Strickland was set to face Nassourdine Imavov. While speaking to the media ahead of the bout, he took a swipe at MMA journalist John Morgan, who is best-known for generally having the privilege of asking the first question at press and media events.

Strickland jokingly compared Morgan to Watto, a Star Wars character known for his hideous appearance. Strickland said:

"I don't watch Star Wars, I hate Star Wars. To me, it's a bunch of gay guys and lesbians, but I did watch it, you know. Maybe it was like back when like Anakin Skywalker, you know the thing with the wings, the merchant guy? Tell me that guy does not look like him."

This, however, earned the ire of MMA fans on Reddit.

One fan branded Strickland insecure for attacking Morgan's physical appearance.

"Strickland gotta be the most insecure grown man seen in the octagon."

Meanwhile, another fan claimed to now find Strickland's shenanigans exhausting.

"I'm over this guy. I liked his a weirdness for Uniqueness at one time. Guy is tough, and boring to watch fight. And fights a style that makes him a low level gatekeeper."

This was echoed by others, who criticized his safe fighting style.

"I mean he's so cringe. For all his shit talking he should be a blood and guts guy. Instead he's a timid counter puncher with anybody good."

Some, however, found Strickland humorous.

"Haha that was pretty funny not gonna lie. I like this Sean fella"

'Tarzan' recently lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. However, the outcome of the bout was controversial, as some, including UFC CEO Dana White, felt that he had done enough to deserve a split-decision win. Unfortunately, Strickland will not receive an immediate title rematch.

How has Sean Strickland fared against UFC champions?

Thus far, Sean Strickland has faced four UFC champions - Dricus du Plessis (who dethroned him for the title), Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira and Kamaru Usman. He has lost to three of them.

However, Strickland's bout with Adesanya was one of the greatest upsets in middleweight history. He dominated 'The Last Stylebender' across five rounds, even scoring a knockdown to the shock of MMA fans all around the world. So Strickland is currently 1-3 against fighters who were, or would go on to become champions in the UFC.