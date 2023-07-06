"Grandma raised a bum" - UFC welterweight earns the wrath of fans after calling Ian Garry, "lucky charms"

Ian Garry is set to clash with Geoff Neal at UFC 292 taking place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With a 12-0 record, Garry has quickly established himself as one of the organization's most promising young fighters. 'The Future' cemented his domination with a spectacular victory against Daniel Rodriguez last month, unleashing a massive head kick that stunned spectators.

In a recent social media exchange, Joaquin Buckley playfully took aim at Ian Garry, referring to him as "Lucky Charms". The banter unfolded after Tresean Gore withdrew from the upcoming UFC 290 event, which left Bo Nickal without an opponent:

"Crazy Bo Nickal was more serious about boxing at the apex than that Boy @iangarryMMA 😂😂😂 Good Thou Cause I Was Gone Knocked The Lucky Charms Out His A**."

Check out Buckley's tweet below:

"Crazy Bo Nickal was more serious about boxing at the apex than that Boy @iangarryMMA 😂😂😂 Good Thou Cause I Was Gone Knocked The Lucky Charms Out His A**."

Buckley's tweet appeared to tease Garry for not accepting a short-notice fight against Nickal.

Joaquin Buckley faced a strong backlash from fans after he jokingly labeled Garry as "Lucky Charms". The remark prompted a furious outrage among the Dublin native's supporters.

One fan wrote:

"Bro he’s fighting Geoff Neal next. Neal is a harder fight for him than you would ever be. Chill out."

Another fan remarked:

"Ian would pick you sort my guy. We saw how the [Kevin] Holland fight went."

While another admirer claimed that Ian Garry would easily defeat Buckley in a fight:

"@iangarryMMA would absolutely whoop you mate."

One fan stated:

"Grandma raised a bum."

Check out some more reactions below:

When Ian Garry sent a terrifying warning to potential opponents

Ian Garry has set his sights on more than just being another skilled fighter; he's relentlessly pursuing championship glory. The former Cage Warrior champion has demonstrated his prowess in all aspects of mixed martial arts, but it is his long-range striking that truly stands out inside the octagon.

In a social media post from March, 'The Future' sent a bone-chilling message to the rest of the welterweight division. Accompanied by a haunting image of his battered opponent Kenan Song:

"When you sign a contract to fight me, I take it personally and I make it my mission to make sure you know you made a bad decision..."

Check out Garry's tweet below:

“The Future” Ian Machado Garry @iangarryMMA When you sign a contract to fight me, I take it personally and I make it my mission to make sure you know you made a bad decision… When you sign a contract to fight me, I take it personally and I make it my mission to make sure you know you made a bad decision… https://t.co/mGIH0i7JUl

