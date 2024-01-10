“Grappling is all he’ll have for this match” – Oh Ho Taek ready to expose one-trick pony Shamil Gasanov

At ONE Fight Night 18, Oh Ho Taek is gearing up to face what many consider to be his toughest test to date under the ONE Championship banner.

Both he and his opponent will be looking to bounce back from losses in their last fight with Shamil Gasanov coming into this fight to defend his position in the top five rankings.

With the unfortunate cancellation of the previously scheduled main event clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Elias Mahmoudi, this fight now gets the top spot.

The South Korean featherweight contender is eager to showcase his skills in the spotlight rather than letting the pressure of the occasion affect him.

Against an opponent like ‘The Cobra’, he believes that his well-rounded skill set will be key to emerging victorious as he revealed in an interview with ONE Championship.

Oh Ho Taek said:

“It seems like grappling is all he'll have for this match. In terms of striking, I believe I have a longer reach with kicks and punches, and I have more weapons when it comes to a longer fight.”

Oh Ho Taek has a lot at stake but potentially a lot to gain at ONE Fight Night 18

January 12 is a huge date for Oh Ho Taek that could announce him as a new legitimate contender in the featherweight division.

After pulling off a split decision win on his debut, ‘Spider’ was stopped in the first round last time out by Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

A win over an opponent like Gasanov under the main event spotlight would be the perfect way to bounce back from such a heavy defeat.

Whilst that is a task that is far easier said than done, the 30-year old is coming to put on a show at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with no intentions of leaving without getting his hand raised.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers. Check your local listings for more details.