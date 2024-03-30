"Great news" - Fans send their wishes as former UFC title challenger announces recovery from deep vein thrombosis

After announcing the end of a brief health scare, Dominick Reyes is ready to return to the octagon.

Clearing up his current situation with fans on social media, Reyes posted a video saying that he was now on a "clean bill of health" and ready to return to full training soon. 'The Devastator' thanked fans for offering their support on the matter throughout his recovery and claimed he would be "100 percent" within a few days.

"I got a clean bill of health. No evidence of deep vein thrombosis anymore. Pretty excited, man. I just gotta finish off these next few days of blood thinners and I'm good to go, 100 percent... Time to get back at it, baby. Ready to go."

In his caption, Reyes credited Dr. Jason Chiriano of Viva Life Healing Center for potentially saving his life from the aforementioned deep vein thrombosis.

Fans were ecstatic to hear the news from the former title challenger and commented their approval. One fan commented on the "great news" by showing excitement for the next appearance of the light heavyweight.

"Great news! Let's go!"

"YESSS!! Can't wait to see you fight again!"

"Middleweight Reyes 2024!"

"You the real champ we all saw you beat Jon Jones and now this!"

"When u getting back in octagon champ?"

Dominick Reyes looks to bounce back from a four-fight losing streak in the UFC

Many fans point to Dominick Reyes as an example of the strangest career in the UFC as the former undefeated light heavyweight entered UFC 247 at 12-0 but has failed to pick up a win since.

Modern UFC fans know Reyes as the fighter who arguably dethroned Jon Jones in February 2020 but was officially given his first professional loss by unanimous decision and credited as the third title defense of Jones' second championship reign.

Reyes gained fans with the loss but has since struggled to bounce back, losing consecutive fights against Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Ryan Spann all by knockout.

Shortly after the loss to Spann, Reyes announced his next fight would take a while as he dealt with injuries and the health issues that he recently cleared.

Now looking to return to the octagon, Reyes is searching for his first win in the cage since knocking out Chris Weidman in 2019.