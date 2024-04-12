"Greatest combat sports promoter" - Nina Marie Daniele, Conor McGregor, and fans react to newly released UFC 300 teaser

A freshly released video teaser is amping up the feverish anticipation for UFC 300. The massive tentpole event will go down on April 13 live in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the fistic fireworks will transpire at T-Mobile Arena.

Promotional figurehead Dana White posted a clip to Instagram and acted as the on-screen narrator for the captivating pay-per-view trailer. Multiple IG users, including Conor McGregor and Nina Marie Daniele, took to the comment section to say how stoked they are for this event.

UFC 300 and the depth of Saturday's card

The fact that a clash between a former UFC flyweight champion and former UFC bantamweight champion [Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, respectively] kicks off Saturday's card speaks volumes to the magnitude of the event. Jim Miller has garnered victories at UFC 100 and also UFC 200. He is looking to win at UFC 300, but Bobby Green stands in his way.

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez will clash in a meaningful matchup at 115 pounds. Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano will collide in a battle of ranked lightweights, while Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes will be involved in a firefight at featherweight.

Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut against former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Speaking of former UFC bantamweight champions, Aljamain Sterling has jumped up to featherweight to test his skills with the number eight ranked contender at 145 pounds, Calvin Kattar.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will look to best Aleksandar Rakic after some trash-talking.

Moving on to the UFC 300 main card, surging prospect Bo Nickal will take on tenured 185-pounder Cody Brundage in a middleweight matchup.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will get locked into the cage for what many see as a lightweight title eliminator. Another fight that could determine the next title challenger at 155 pounds is a championship bout in and of itself. Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Plus, Zhang Weili will defend her UFC strawweight title in the co-main event against Yan Xiaonan. In the main event, Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against a former 205-pound champion who had to relinquish the belt due to injury, Jamahal Hill.

