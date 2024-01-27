"Greatest fighting event in history" - Fans hyped up as Conor McGregor hints at UFC 300 octagon return

Conor McGregor's latest cryptic tweet teasing a UFC 300 return has sent MMA fans into a frantic frenzy.

After more than two and a half years on the sidelines, owing to a leg injury, McGregor announced his UFC return on New Year's Eve, claiming that he'd face Michael Chandler on June 29 during International Fight Week.

However, with the highly awaited UFC 300 still without a main event, many suspected the possibility of the Irishman expediting his comeback. Further fueling such speculation, earlier today, 'The Notorious' wrote on X:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Suffice it to say, the hope of witnessing the sport's biggest star returning in the historic fight card has fans excited, prompting many to flood his comments section.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@GoleadorLetal wrote:

"Do it, Conor! It would be absolutely amazing, the greatest fighting event in history."

@jeff37615147 said:

"Mcgregor saves UFC300. I’m crying right now. Please Conor."

@n0_just1n requested:

"Please, champ. 🙏"

@ZzccMMA said:

"Don't tease, bro."

@UfcAlien had this to say:

"YES THE F**K IT DOES."

@eddiejedi speculated:

"So the Chandler's tweet wasn't wishful thinking. #UFC300"

@lagent213 wrote:

"McGregor vs. [Nate] Diaz III incoming. 👀"

@CamHaller enquired:

"What’s happening with negotiations? Dana [White] says you’re not ready to fight, but we all know that’s a lie."

@ariellebc90 wrote:

"I can't believe we are just a few months away from seeing you back in the octagon."

@RatsySZN speculated:

"McGregor vs. Chandler at #UFC300 at 165 for the new belt. @danawhite 👀"

When Conor McGregor revealed his three-fight wishlist

During the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius broadcast on Aug. 12, 2023, Conor McGregor predicted a December comeback and revealed his wishlist of opponents for his next three outings.

Speaking to talkSport, the former UFC two-division champion said:

"[I'm fighting Michael] Chandler next, and then [Justin] Gaethje BMF, and then we'll do Nate [Diaz] trilogy."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments about future opponents below:

While the Irishman's prediction of making a December 2023 comeback didn't come to fruition, he is scheduled to face former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler on his UFC return.

A report by ACTION has quoted DraftKings Sportsbook's opening odds, giving McGregor a -115 chance to win, with 'Iron' close behind at -105.