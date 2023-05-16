“Greedy” Jackie Buntan wants to be first to hoist ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing belt

Jackie Buntan hopes to become ONE Championship’s first-ever strawweight women’s kickboxing world champion.

The Boxing Works standout earned her second-straight win inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10, finishing Aussie Diandra Martin in spectacular fashion. With her fifth win under the ONE Championship banner, Buntan may have earned herself a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

But before Buntan tries for Muay Thai gold, she wants to make history as the division’s first kickboxing world champion. In an interview with the promotion, she said:

“In terms of kickboxing and why do I want to do it first, and why do I want to do it now? It’s because I’m greedy. And no one has it yet. And I want to be the first one to have it, versus taking my time and being quiet about it.”

Buntan now holds victories over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez, Amber Kitchen, and Diandra Martin. That resume will likely be more than enough to earn her the chance to make history in the world of kickboxing. The question is, who will be the woman standing in her way?

As for Martin, the Australian striker will go back to the drawing board after dropping two of her last three inside the Circle. Aside from a win over Amber Kitchen, Martin has suffered knockouts against ONE world titleholder Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes