"GSP killed Khabib” - Georges St. Pierre divides MMA fan base after shooting a bear during first hunting trip

Georges St. Pierre is one of the most humble and graceful MMA fighters of all time. The Canadian is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever. Despite his immense achievements and adulation, the former UFC two-division champion has remained a down-to-earth figure who has endeared himself to MMA fans.

However, a recent hunting trip that 'Rush' partook in has left those same fans divided. St. Pierre took to social media to share a photo of himself with a black bear that he had killed. According to the post, it was the first hunting trip that the former fighter had been on.

He took to X and shared this:

"Before tonight, I had never killed a fly. This is proof that we are living in a simulation."

Check out Georges St. Pierre's post below:

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some unphased and happy for the former UFC champion, while others could not be less happy with St. Pierre.

One fan poked fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov's past video of him grappling with a bear, and wrote this:

"GSP killed Khabib"

Some fans expressed their displeasure, writing this:

"You're disgusting. A murderer"

"Sad"

One fan was happy for 'Rush', writing:

"Congrats Georges! Nice bear."

See more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to St. Pierre's hunting photo

Georges St. Pierre included in Jon Jones' MMA Mount Rushmore

When discussing the best mixed martial artists of all time, the names Jon Jones and Georges St. Pierre are always in the discussion. They are some of the most well-rounded fighters the sport has ever seen, seamlessly blending striking and grappling techniques to dominate opponents.

Several other fighters are also widely regarded as worthy of mention while discussing the sport's greatest, namely Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent interview on DeepCut with VicBlens, 'Bones' was asked to share his top four fighters of all time. He said:

"Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre and myself. In no specific order. I think we've all done really great things in the sport."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on the four best fighters ever below (1:19:55):

Jones himself is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The New York native holds numerous UFC records, including the youngest champion in the promotion's history, as he won the belt at 23 years old against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 128 in 2011.

