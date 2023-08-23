Paige VanZant recently turned up the heat with her latest social media post. '12 Gauge' is living her best life in New York City and shared some snaps of her big-city holiday on Instagram.

Donning an exquisite Gucci dress, VanZant posted a series of pictures of herself enjoying the city with her husband Austin Vanderford. Considering that she's known for wearing sybaritic outfits in her usual social media posts, wearing a full dress seemingly surprised her fans.

Many flocked to the post's comments section to make their thoughts and reactions known.

One fan praised her luxury-branded outfit and wrote:

"Gucci has never looked soooooooo good."

Another user jokingly asked:

"Wow! Was that hard wearing clothes?"

One user claimed:

"Too much drip in the first photo."

Another fan wrote:

"You should wear dresses more often."

One user appreciated her offbeat sunglasses and wrote:

"AMAZING sunglasses."

Another fan claimed:

"Looking good, girl!"

One user wrote:

"Fun, fun times."

Paige VanZant was one of 11 women signed by the UFC in December 2013 for its newly formed women's strawweight division, and she competed in the promotion's strawweight and flyweight divisions from 2013 to 2020. '12 Gauge' held a record of 8-5 in MMA before leaving the UFC. She then signed with BKFC in August 2020.

VanZant lost both of her bare-knuckle boxing fights. The 29-year-old hasn't competed since her last fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.

How many times did Paige VanZant fight in the UFC?

Paige VanZant is undeniably among the most well-known female MMA stars in the world. Despite her average record as a fighter, VanZant has a dedicated community of fans thanks to her social media presence and other online ventures.

'12 Gauge' made her UFC debut against Kailin Curran in 2014 and secured an incredible third-round TKO victory which also won her the Fight of the Night bonus. VanZant then went on to secure three back-to-back wins between 2014 and 2015. However, that streak ended after Rose Namajunas defeated VanZant at UFC Fight Night 80 via fifth-round submission.

Paige VanZant holds a notable win over MMA veteran Felice Herrig. In her last UFC fight, VanZant suffered a first-round submission defeat to mercurial flyweight Amanda Ribas.

During her time in the promotion, Paige VanZant secured two submissions, two knockouts, and one decision win. Her tenure in the promotion lasted only six years and saw her achieve a 5-4 octagon record.