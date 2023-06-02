Guto Inocente will use Rade Opacic clash as a stepping stone to gain Roman Kryklia rematch

Guto Inocente delivered two jaw-dropping knockouts in the space of four months last year, signaling his intentions in the heavyweight kickboxing ranks of ONE Championship.

However, his hot streak of highlight-reel finishes came to a crushing end when he was knocked down by a picture-perfect head kick from Ukrainian star Roman Kryklia in the semifinal of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal in September.

Not one to be disheartened in the face of defeat, the Brazilian hulk returned to the drawing board and worked his socks off to prepare for his inevitable return to the global stage of the organization.

Now that the time has come, Inocente vows to use his next battle to earn another shot at Roman Kryklia.

He runs it back against Rade Opacic at ONE Fight Night 11, which will be free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription, on Friday, June 9.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Real Combat Technique athlete said:

“I was very happy this fight was offered to me. It will [lead] me to fight Roman Kryklia again. After I fought Rade Opacic, he won one more fight, and I was defeated in a way that opens gaps to know if the referee’s interruption was fair or not.”

He added:

“As Rade is a prospect of the organization, I see this fight as another opportunity to get a shot at [Roman Kryklia].”

In the first battle, the two behemoths traded fire with fire until Inocente’s bout-ending liver shot. And although he may have walked off with a knockout to his slate, Opacic pushed him through the paces and almost walked away with a highlight-reel finish of his own.

Should he defeat Opacic again, there could be a chance that he will face off against the tower of power from Ukraine, possibly for the inaugural heavyweight kickboxing world title.

But first, Roman Kryklia will defend his ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship against Francesko Xhaja at ONE Fight Night 12 on Friday, July 14.

Poll : 0 votes