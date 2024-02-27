"Had the easiest road since Anderson Silva" - Fans hold differing opinions regarding Michael Chandler's UFC journey thus far

Ever since he entered the UFC, Michael Chandler has become a fan favorite. Despite going 2-3 in the promotion, Chandler has put on some of the most exciting fights fans have seen in years.

From his barnburner with Justin Gaethje to his war with Dustin Poirier, 'Iron' has always brought the heat to his opponents, regardless of the result. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a post showing his last four fights and the caliber of opposition he had been facing. He did so alongside the caption:

"We didn’t ask for an easy road…"

Check out Chandler's tweet here:

This prompted a ton of reactions from MMA fans, who took to the comments section to respond.

One user wrote:

"You fought for the title on your second ufc fight lil bro you had the easiest road since Anderson Silva"

Others also expressed criticism with comments like:

"Dude wants to be a professional wrestler so bad he just says random things without thinking people are here to check him lmao"

"Ong bro, he should just switch to WWE instead of waiting for Conor lol"

"Bro thinks everyone started watching MMA in 2021"

Others, however, were more positive, expressing their support for the Missouri native, saying:

"One of the most entertaining fighters in the industry. Don't change a thing Mike!"

"We really miss you in the octagon"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fans react to Michael Chandler's tweet

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor yet to be announced, Chandler calls out the Irishman again

Many expected Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor to have faced each other by now. The fight, however, has not come to fruition and despite many believing the fight will go down in 2024, the UFC has not officially announced a date.

Chandler, for his part, has been consistently campaigning to be the one to welcome McGregor back to the octagon. After coaching opposite the Irishman on Season 31 of The Utlimate Fighter, 'Iron' has issued callout after callout to secure the bout with McGregor.

His most recent statement came, surprisingly, at WWE's Monday Night RAW. Chandler, who is in the crowd, took to the mic to once again challenge 'The Notorious' to settle the score in the octagon.

Check out Chandler's callout of Conor McGregor here:

