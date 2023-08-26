"Had me in the first half" - Joaquin Buckley earns fans' praise after catching them 'slippin'

Joaquin Buckley has not had the easiest time winning fans over in recent memory. After not exactly capitalizing on the hype generated from his absurd 2020 Knockout of the Year winner over Impa Kasanganay, 'New Mansa' soured the fans' opinion over him due to his attitude towards other fighters.

In particular, fans were not happy with his conduct in his recent attempts at trying to secure a fight with Jack Della Maddalena. However, a recent social media post has earned fan approval. Joaquin Buckley took to social media, where he posted an edited clip of a woman about to learn how to play golf.

But just as she turns around, with the viewer expecting to see her from behind, the clip transitions to Buckley squatting in front of the camera to jokingly remind the viewer to focus on more important pursuits like fitness. The UFC welterweight is well-known for his social media antics, and this one was well-received.

On Reddit, fans expressed their thoughts on the video. One fan claimed to have been duped by the first half of the video, saying:

"Had me in the first half"

Another fan poked fun at the video by joking that Joaquin Buckley himself had a voluptuous figure:

"Bros got cakes too"

Another Redditor echoed the same sentiments, writing:

"Damn bro changed his name to Joaquin Buttley"

Meanwhile, another fan seemed to jokingly agree with Buckley's words:

"God damn it. He's right."

Has Joaquin Buckley ever fought Kevin Holland?

Joaquin Buckley and Kevin Holland are two men who are cut from the same cloth, at least, in some respects. They are both knockout artists who have fought at both welterweight and middleweight, and maintain prominent social media presences, often with a comical twist to their content.

Both fighters squared off back in 2020 at UFC Fight Night 174. Buckley struggled to deal with Holland's length and was eventually TKO'd in round three for his troubles, marking the only time the two men have crossed swords inside the octagon. But whenever he can, Holland pokes fun at Buckley on social media.