Haim Gozali reacts to Kanye West's apology for anti-Semitic comments after the Israeli MMA fighter sent a signature missile warning  

Haim Gozali has reacted to Kanye West's apology for his anti-Semitic comments.

The American rapper wrote a lengthy apology statement this past week after continuously making offensive remarks about Jewish people. West posted the statement written in Hebrew on his reactivated Instagram account which translated into:

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He added:

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity." (H/T TMZ)

West's apology seemingly came after former Bellator fighter Gozali tweeted an image of an IDF missile with the American rapper's name written on it. Interestingly, after the 46-year-old apologized for his comments, Gozali once again took to X and shared an image of an IDF missile which read:

"Kanye West we forgive you Haim Gozali"

Haim Gozali's son is following his father's footsteps and competes in the Bellator

The son of former Bellator MMA fighter Haim Gozali, Aviv Gozali is also signed to Bellator. At just 22 years old, he is already making strides in Bellator's lightweight division and has a professional record of 6-1 as of now.

Carrying on the family legacy, Gozali is known as 'The King,' and what sets him apart is that all six victories have come through submissions, highlighting his exceptional grappling skills.

Aviv has received training and guidance from his father which has undoubtedly contributed to his rapid development in the sport. His last win came via a heel hook submission against Sean Felton at Bellator 259 in May 2021. Also, the youngster's Kimura submission victory against Logan Neal at Bellator 249 in October 2020 was a perfect display of his versatile skill set.

However, Gozali hasn't been seen in action since February 2022 when he recorded his first ever loss against Bobby King via TKO. That said, it remains to be seen how he continues to grow in the sport.