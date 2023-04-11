Halil Amir plans to push the pace against Maurice Abevi

Halil Amir plans to pressure his ONE Fight Night 9 opponent from bell to bell.

The undefeated Turkish striker returns to the circle on April 21 after making a great first impression in his promotional debut last September. After scoring a second-round knockout of Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2, Amir will look to make it two in a row against Swiss standout Maurice Abevi.

Before making his sophomore appearance inside the circle, Halil Amir provided details on his game plan going into his ONE Fight Night 9 showdown:

“Pressure, I’m going to apply pressure from the first second and see if he will hold up to my pace,” Amir said.

Amir, 28, will go into the matchup 8-0 in mixed martial arts, with an incredible seven wins coming by way of knockout and one submission. He’ll look to keep his 100% finish rate intact against an undefeated debutant looking to make his own memorable first impression.

Fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland, Maurice Abevi is riding a six-fight undefeated run. Like his opponent, he boasts a 100% finish rate with three KOs and three submissions.

All of his victories have come under the National Fighting Championship banner in Germany. At ONE Fight Night 9, Abevi will get a taste of the big time when he steps into the ring at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

With a combined 14 wins by way of finish, Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abevi is nothing short of a can’t-miss matchup that is sure to deliver fireworks to a worldwide audience.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 21.

