Halil Amir says he ‘felt bad’ for Ahmed Mujtaba after violent barrage that led to referee stoppage: “It was obvious he gave up”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Halil Amir produced another devastating performance inside the Circle to take his win streak up to three since signing with ONE Championship.

With wins over Timofey Nastyukhin, Maurice Abevi and Ahmed Mujtaba, the undefeated competitor has proven himself to be a real threat to the other contenders in the lightweight division.

From those three performances, fans have had high hopes for Amir in this division, and his performance this past weekend only added to that with his most decisive display yet.

Facing Mujtaba at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Turkish fighter put on his most impressive display to date with a first-round finish.

Showcasing his ruthless ground and pound, the fight was a one-sided affair as Amir continued to climb up the ONE Championship rankings this past weekend.

Though his performance received a lot of praise, there were questions to be asked surrounding the stoppage of the fight by the referee.

With Amir raining down strikes onto his grounded opponent, many fans expected to see the fight be waved off much sooner than its eventual end.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post at the event, Halil Amir recapped the fight and his performance that kept his undefeated record intact.

Reflecting on the finish itself, he said that he has sympathy for Mujtaba, who took a lot of unanswered strikes before the finish came in the opening round:

“I felt bad for my opponent, he was eating a lot of heavy shots, taking a lot of heavy shots. It was quite obvious that he gave up.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16, including Amir’s dominant performance, via the free event replay.