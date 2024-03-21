“Hands in the pocket is sinister” - Fans marvel at the sheer power featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai can casually produce

ONE Championship fans can't help but marvel at the effortless power of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Recently, the Thai superstar was spotted in a viral video on social media sending an unsuspecting gym-goer flying across the room with the most casual teep kick you're ever likely to see.

Fans lit up the comments on Instagram and were quick to point out that Tawanchai didn't even bother to take his hands out of his pockets before delivering the kick.

"While hands in his pockets"

"Crazy how much power he generates from that teep and he's barely trying"

"I am so jealous. I wish I could push like that"

"Hands in the pocket is sinister"

"Well that was fancy"

Even the young man who took the brutal blow in the above video, Jethro Tuldague, commented on the post, asking:

"Why you gotta freeze on my face like that?"

Tawanchai's dominant run in ONE Championship continues

When he's not having fun in the gym, Tawanchai is known for smashing through his competition inside the Circle. Dating back to January 2022, the 132-win star has dispatched his last seven opponents across two different sports, including impressive victories in the art of eight limbs against the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In 2023, Tawanchai made his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner, earning a third-round knockout against Davit Kiria before adding a unanimous decision win over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

No official announcements have been made by ONE Championship, but recent rumors have suggested that Tawanchai's next fight will see him run it back with Nattawut this summer.

Who would you like to see the Thai superstar square off with when he returns to the Circle later this year?