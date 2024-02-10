“Haney sent them hittas” - Ryan Garcia shares “horrifying” footage of being robbed by masked goons, fans react

Fans reacted to Ryan Garcia revealing horrific news of being robbed and shared the footage with his fans.

'KingRy' noted that he was trying to enjoy Super Bowl Weekend like many others but was met with the unfortunate situation of his home being robbed while he was away. He took to his Instagram account and shared the surveillance footage from the robbery as it transpired, along with a caption mentioning that he was grateful that he wasn't home. He wrote:

"They Robbed us this morning! Praise the Lord we weren’t there. He protected me I love you God thank you. But wow. I’m here just trying to enjoy Super Bowl Weekend and they Got my team shook cause a part of them were there. Pray for these guys Cause The Anger of the Lord is upon them."

Despite not being at home when the robbery occurred, members of his team were unfortunately there. Fans reacted to the robbery by sharing their theories in the comment section, while others tried making light of the situation. They wrote:

"Haney sent them hittas"

"Horrifying"

"Horrible. SMH. God is the greatest. Material ish we can, you can get back. Enjoy your Super Bowl experience."

"Someone in your inner circle tipped them off"

"They knew exactly where to go, that's someone yall close to"

"Chillest robbery thought they was going in the pool"

Instagram comments regarding Garcia's robbery [Image courtesy: @kingryan - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Garcia addresses this further and if he will be able to retrieve items that were stolen.

Ryan Garcia announces his next bout

Ryan Garcia recently made an official announcement that his next bout will be against Devin Haney on April 20.

The bout excited fans as Haney boasts an impressive unbeaten 31-0 professional record with 15 wins coming via KO/TKO. The reigning lightweight champion is regarded by many as one of the top lightweights in the world, so fans could be in for a thrilling main event.

Garcia most recently competed this past December, where he earned an eighth-round knockout win over Oscar Duarte. It was an important win as he bounced back from his lone career loss to Gervonta Davis and will now look to hand Haney his first career loss.