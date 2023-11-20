Controversial mixed martial artist Dillon Danis took aim at UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Danis is notorious for his activity on social media platforms, and his post on X alleged that Makhachev is taking steroids. He quoted a post that listed the lightweight champion's strengths and added to it by writing "steroids" with a check mark emoji.

Fans in Dillon Danis' comments were not very receptive of the baseless allegation levied against Islam Makhachev. They called him out for being a 'keyboard warrior' and not backing it up with consistent performances in the cage:

"Dillon Danis hanging on to every last little bit of relevancy"

"Keyboard warrior back at it again"

Others highlighted his free agent status and current losing form:

"Bro is still desperate to get a job but rejected by all."

"Lost to a bouncer ✅ Lost to a youtuber ✅ Did nothing in Bellator ✅ No one likes you ✅ You need a bodyguard everywhere you go ✅ Even Conor fired you from being his maid ✅"

But some fans asked others to be grateful for the comic relief provided by Danis in the build-up to his Logan Paul fight:

"to all the haters........ lets not forget that danis trolling logan was the best comedy of 2023 bar none. as far as comedy danis outdid woke chapelle by light years in 2023 specifically"

Dricus Du Plessis says he's a fan of Islam Makhachev for his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski

UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis recently expressed that Islam Makhachev has won him over with his latest win.

Makhachev defended his lightweight title for a second time against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. After a close first fight, Makhachev knocked out Volkanovski with an incredible first-round head kick second time around.

Du Plessis explained how he was now impressed by the pound-for-pound king while speaking to James Lynch for MyMMANews:

"I wasn't really a fan of Islam Makhachev, just the style and the way he fights... I didn't like to watch it. Now I have to take back my words and eat my hat, 'cause the man is so good. The way he just went out there and knocked out Volk, that was incredible."

Check out his full comments below [22:10]: