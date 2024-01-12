“Happy to be finally doing it” – Liam Nolan beyond thrilled to debut in The Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Nolan can’t wait to make his debut inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After more than a year on the shelf due to injuries and illnesses, the British Muay Thai star will head to the legendary venue for a highly anticipated clash with Russian debutant Ali Aliev.

It all goes down this Friday night, January 12, as part of a loaded ONE Fight Night 18 event airing live on Amazon Prime Video.

Nolan will look to score his second-straight win after producing a decisive unanimous decision victory over Eddie Abasolo in November 2022. Hours ahead of his first walk of 2024, Liam Nolan shared his excitement over the opportunity to compete inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“It's exciting to fight there because Lumpinee is like so historic,” Nolan told the South China Morning Post. “So it's definitely one I’ve wanted to check off for a while now. So I’m happy to be finally doing it. Just can’t wait for that to happen now.”

Liam Nolan is happy to help ONE Championship kick off its partnership with Sky Sports

Aside from making his Lumpinee Stadium debut, Liam Nolan will also be the first British fighter in ONE to feature on a card airing exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Announced late last year, the promotion inked a deal to bring their global combat sports brand to the United Kingdom’s biggest subscription television sports network.

“It’s very exciting news,” Nolan added. “This could be life-changing for all the fighters in the UK. It’s got me so pumped I’m ready to fight ASAP”

ONE Championship’s partnership with Sky Sports commences this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.