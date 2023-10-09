“Hard work is what gets you there” – Thanh Le reflects on submission win over Ilya Freymanov

At ONE Fight Night 15, Thanh Le was able to claim the ONE interim featherweight world championship with a finish that nobody saw coming.

Before losing his title to Tang Kai last year by decision – the first time he’s gone to the scorecards as a professional – Le was on a devastating streak of knockouts.

Since signing with ONE Championship, he scored five consecutive stoppages, including wins over Martin Nguyen to win the featherweight gold and Garry Tonon to successfully defend it.

Meeting another destructive finisher in Ilya Freymanov, the message to ONE Championship fans was don’t blink. and they delivered on that promise.

In just over a minute of the opening round, Le secured just his second-ever submission win, locking Freymanov in a heel hook to hand the Russian his first loss on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Though he is famous for his knockouts, the top-ranked superstar and current interim world champion was proud that he was able to showcase his ever-evolving game as a mixed martial artist.

During his post-event interview, Thanh Le reflected on getting the submission win and how it was all down to the hard work that he has put into his career to make himself into the best competitor that he can possibly be:

“Honestly, it's just great to be able to channel that and to prove to myself that, you know, being good at martial arts means you can learn other things fairly quickly. Hard work is what gets you there. So without that, no amount of cheat codes and secret moves or whatever, will get you there.”

Watch the full post-event interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full for free via the event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.