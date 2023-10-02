Has Jon Jones dropped weight for next fight against Stipe Miocic? New training footage has fans speculating

Jon Jones' latest training footage has sparked speculations about him coming in light for the upcoming title defense against Stipe Miocic. Jones and Miocic will clash in a historic heavyweight title fight on November 11, 2023, at the UFC 295 PPV event. It is an important fight for their legacy and will largely determine their claim to becoming the greatest fighter in the upper weight classes.

During his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane this past March, Jon Jones brought a bulked-up physique to the octagon typical of most heavyweight fighters. However, it did not seem to affect his cardio, at least as long as the fight lasted. But in a recent training video, 'Bones' physique looks lean, ripped, and significantly smaller than he looked against Gane.

Watch the video below, courtesy of MMA Uncensored's 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle:

Admittedly, it is not clear when the video was recorded. However, Jones' physique in the video looks comparable with what's seen in his recent social media posts. Fans took to the comments section and discussed their thoughts on Jon Jones potentially downsizing for the fight.

Stipe Miocic gives his take on fighting Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are widely considered the greatest light heavyweight and the greatest heavyweight fighters, respectively, in UFC history. Miocic is the former two-time heavyweight champion and the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history. He holds the record for most title fight wins (six) and most consecutive title defenses (three) in UFC heavyweight history.

Meanwhile, Jones moved up to heavyweight after ruling the light heavyweight division for the better part of a decade. He captured the heavyweight crown by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 and will defend it against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

It is one of the highly anticipated matchups of the year that will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. While speaking to MMA Mania about the fight, Stipe Miocic stated:

“There’s a lot of things he brings to the game that I have to be ready for but also I bring a lot to the game that he has to get ready for so it’s gonna make for an amazing night. The show’s on Veteran’s Day, it doesn’t get bigger than that, MSG, New York, it’s awesome.”

Like Jones, Miocic also looks in phenomenal shape as he prepares to become a three-time champion. UFC 295 will probably be the retirement fight for both men. However, it will go down as one of the most important and legacy-defining fights in MMA history.

